$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Polestar 2
Long Range Dual Motor - Low Mileage
2024 Polestar 2
Long Range Dual Motor - Low Mileage
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
21,591KM
VIN YSMFD3KA0RL214864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U261310
- Mileage 21,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
New Arrival! This 2024 Polestar 2 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. This low mileage hatchback has just 21,591 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Electric Motors engine.
Our 2's trim level is Long Range Dual Motor.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
New Arrival! This 2024 Polestar 2 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. This low mileage hatchback has just 21,591 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Electric Motors engine.
Our 2's trim level is Long Range Dual Motor.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor - Low Mileage 21,591 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email South Coast Ford Sales
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2024 Polestar 2