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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br>New Arrival! This 2024 Polestar 2 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. This low mileage hatchback has just 21,591 km. Its Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U3SXHRK+yqlcXM7QMvLbm27t1O1RldiK target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Electric Motors engine. <br> <br> Our 2s trim level is Long Range Dual Motor.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2024 Polestar 2

21,591 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Motor - Low Mileage

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14536338

2024 Polestar 2

Long Range Dual Motor - Low Mileage

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,591KM
VIN YSMFD3KA0RL214864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U261310
  • Mileage 21,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



New Arrival! This 2024 Polestar 2 is fresh on our lot in Sechelt. This low mileage hatchback has just 21,591 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Electric Motors engine.

Our 2's trim level is Long Range Dual Motor.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/


Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor - Low Mileage for sale in Sechelt, BC
2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor - Low Mileage 21,591 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-3281

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+ taxes & licensing>

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2024 Polestar 2