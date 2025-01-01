$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Honda Odyssey
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2006 Honda Odyssey
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
260,459KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL38296B508595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H8595
- Mileage 260,459 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2009 Ford Focus FINANCING AVAILABLE 75,652 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata FINANCING AVAILABLE 136,832 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
2002 Toyota Camry FINANCING AVAILABLE 132,070 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2006 Honda Odyssey