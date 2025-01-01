Menu
2006 Honda Odyssey

260,459 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Odyssey

2006 Honda Odyssey

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
260,459KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL38296B508595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H8595
  • Mileage 260,459 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

604-593-5191

2006 Honda Odyssey