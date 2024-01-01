$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR FINANCING AVAILABLE
2008 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H8992
- Mileage 220,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr, available now at H2H Auto Group. This black beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence. This CR-V is equipped with a range of features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and a security system. It's also packed with convenience features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry. While it has seen a lot of roads with 220,950 km on the odometer, this Honda CR-V is a testament to the brand's renowned durability and reliability.
Here are 5 features to get you excited:
- 4-wheel drive: Take on any weather or terrain with confidence.
- Spacious interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-efficient engine: Save money on gas with its reliable 4-cylinder engine.
- Comprehensive safety features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected.
- Reliable Honda quality: Experience the legendary Honda durability and dependability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191