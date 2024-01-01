Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr, available now at H2H Auto Group. This black beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence. This CR-V is equipped with a range of features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and a security system. Its also packed with convenience features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry. While it has seen a lot of roads with 220,950 km on the odometer, this Honda CR-V is a testament to the brands renowned durability and reliability.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to get you excited:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4-wheel drive:</strong> Take on any weather or terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel-efficient engine:</strong> Save money on gas with its reliable 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Comprehensive safety features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre protected.</li><li><strong>Reliable Honda quality:</strong> Experience the legendary Honda durability and dependability.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2008 Honda CR-V

220,950 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR FINANCING AVAILABLE

2008 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE48518L808992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H8992
  • Mileage 220,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2008 Honda CR-V