Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Local, EXL , 4WD, 3.5L V6, 5 spd auto, remote entry, climate control, leather, pwr heated front seats, cd changer, sliding rear window, 17 aluminum wheels and more to offer.  </p><p>Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  </p><p>Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.</p>

2008 Honda Ridgeline

141,536 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Honda Ridgeline

LOCAL, EXL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Ridgeline

LOCAL, EXL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,536KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HJYK16548H000270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2427
  • Mileage 141,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, EXL , 4WD, 3.5L V6, 5 spd auto, remote entry, climate control, leather, pwr heated front seats, cd changer, sliding rear window, 17" aluminum wheels and more to offer.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD 23,588 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape LOCAL, SE 4WD for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Ford Escape LOCAL, SE 4WD 97,508 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape LOCAL, SE FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Ford Escape LOCAL, SE FWD 65,731 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Ridgeline