Local and No Accidents! New Front and Rear Rotors + Pads!

Well Equipped Ford F-150 Super Crew with 5.4L Triton V8 engine. Includes all of the power group, power seat, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, air conditioning, keyless-entry, cruise control, CD player and more.

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

2009 Ford F-150

209,042 KM

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

209,042KM
Used
VIN 1FTPW14V49FB43102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3102
  • Mileage 209,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Equipped Ford F-150 Super Crew with 5.4L Triton V8 engine. Includes all of the power group, power seat, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, air conditioning, keyless-entry, cruise control, CD player and more. 


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

2009 Ford F-150