$13,980+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
4x4 SuperCrew, V8, Local, No Accidents, Bluetooth, Clean!
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 3102
- Mileage 209,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Local and No Accidents! New Front and Rear Rotors + Pads!
Well Equipped Ford F-150 Super Crew with 5.4L Triton V8 engine. Includes all of the power group, power seat, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, air conditioning, keyless-entry, cruise control, CD player and more.
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $375
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
