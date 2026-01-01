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<p> <strong>2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van Clean & Ready to Work!</strong> </p><p> <strong>Only 164,401 KM Reliable & Efficient Work Van!</strong></p><p> <strong>Features:</strong><br> Automatic transmission<br> Tilt steering<br> Air conditioning <br> Cruise control<br> Power windows, locks & mirrors<br> Comfortable cloth interior<br> 2-passenger seating</p><p> <strong>Bonus:</strong><br> Aluminum racking perfect for tools & organization<br> Clean inside & out well maintained<br> Ideal for contractors, delivery, or small business use</p><p> <strong>Turn-key work van ready to go!</strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1776968173263_41040149396659265 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747949601815_3502933354387793 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $450<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1</p>

2011 Ford Transit Connect

164,401 KM

Details Description Features

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Transit Connect

114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass

Watch This Vehicle
13979331.806889045?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29700

2011 Ford Transit Connect

114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

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Contact Seller

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,401KM
VIN NM0LS7BN5BT067278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 067278
  • Mileage 164,401 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van Clean & Ready to Work!

Only 164,401 KM Reliable & Efficient Work Van!

Features:
Automatic transmission
Tilt steering
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Comfortable cloth interior
2-passenger seating

Bonus:
Aluminum racking perfect for tools & organization
Clean inside & out well maintained
Ideal for contractors, delivery, or small business use

Turn-key work van ready to go!


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $450

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Map Lights
Dome Light
cupholders
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Pwr windows w/solar tint
Front overhead storage shelf
Tibbe key
Dual front sunvisors w/passenger mirror
Rear cargo door stowage

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
150-amp alternator
2.0L DOHC SEFI I4 ENGINE
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension w/variable rate springs
Rear multi-leaf spring suspension w/gas pressurized shock absorbers
3.96 final drive ratio
500 CCA battery

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver/front passenger airbags
Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side airbags
Safety belts w/pretensioners and energy management retractors

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Halogen Headlamps
P205/65R15 all-season tires
Front/rear colour-keyed bumpers
Black bodyside & wheel lip mouldings
Black bar-style grille
Pwr heated mirrors w/dual side spotters
180 degree rear cargo doors
Dual sliding cargo doors w/o glass

Additional Features

Passenger airbag occupancy sensor
Front/rear vinyl floor covering
(2) 12V pwr outlets in front
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) brakes
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: auxiliary input jack
(2) speakers
15 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
114.6 wheelbase
50 AH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

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604-585-XXXX

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604-585-1831

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$10,980

+ taxes & licensing>

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2011 Ford Transit Connect