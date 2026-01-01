$10,980+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass
2011 Ford Transit Connect
114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$10,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 067278
- Mileage 164,401 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van Clean & Ready to Work!
Only 164,401 KM Reliable & Efficient Work Van!
Features:
Automatic transmission
Tilt steering
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Comfortable cloth interior
2-passenger seating
Bonus:
Aluminum racking perfect for tools & organization
Clean inside & out well maintained
Ideal for contractors, delivery, or small business use
Turn-key work van ready to go!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $450
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-585-1831