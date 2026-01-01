2006 BMW 3 Series

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<div><div><section><div><p> <strong>2006 BMW 325xi AWD Super Clean, No Accidents!</strong> </p><p> <strong>Only 171,069 KM All-Wheel Drive Luxury!</strong></p><p> <strong>Features:</strong><br> Automatic transmission<br> BMW xDrive AWD great in all weather <br> Air conditioning<br> Cruise control<br> Tilt steering<br> Power windows, locks & mirrors<br> Leather interior <br> Power sunroof <br> 5-passenger seating<br> Factory alloy wheels</p><p> <strong>Highlights:</strong><br> <strong>Very, very clean inside & out</strong><br> <strong>No accidents</strong> well cared for<br> Smooth, reliable & fun to drive</p><p> <strong>Luxury + performance at an affordable price!</strong></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1776968735442_18473864452404098 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p></div><div><br></div><div><div><br></div><br></div></section></div><div><br></div><div><br></div></div><div><div><div><br></div><br></div><div><div><div><div><div><div><br></div><div><div><br></div><form><div><input></div><div><div><div><span><button><svg><use href=/cdn/assets/sprites-core-97566a9e.svg#6be74c></use></svg></button></span></div><div><div><textarea></textarea><div><br></div></div></div></div></div></form></div></div></div></div></div></div></div> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747949601815_3502933354387793 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $450<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1</p>

2006 BMW 3 Series

171,069 KM

Details Description Features

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn AWD 325xi

Watch This Vehicle
13979322.806889564?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29700

2006 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn AWD 325xi

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

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$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
171,069KM
VIN WBAVD13596KV01535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,069 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 BMW 325xi AWD Super Clean, No Accidents!

Only 171,069 KM All-Wheel Drive Luxury!

Features:
Automatic transmission
BMW xDrive AWD great in all weather
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Tilt steering
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Leather interior
Power sunroof
5-passenger seating
Factory alloy wheels

Highlights:
Very, very clean inside & out
No accidents well cared for
Smooth, reliable & fun to drive

Luxury + performance at an affordable price!













Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $450

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Illuminated Entry
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest
Pre-wiring for CD changer
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Front/rear reading lights
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
60/40 through-load rear seats w/ski bag
Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest
Locking illuminated glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlight
Storage compartment in front doors
Footwell lighting
Fully-finished trunk

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Adaptive brakelights
Black side window frame trim

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Start/Stop Engine Button
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Toolkit
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Steplessly variable intake system
Twin chrome exhaust tips
61 litre fuel tank w/locking fuel filler door

Safety

SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
hill descent control (HDC)
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupant sensor
Pyrotechnical tensioning system for front/rear outer safety belts

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Armrest
TITANIUM TRIM
lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
(3) rear headrests w/outer positions adjustable
Front air scoop grille w/black cross-bar
Valvetronic
Pwr windows w/anti-trap
comfort open/close
All wheel drive system (XDrive) w/variable torque split
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
residual/rest heat & max A/C functions
auto headlight range control
luminous rings
slide covers
Safety belt force limiters-inc: front seat positions
rear outer positions
Bi-xenon headlights-inc: high-pressure washer system
centre foldable
Multi-purpose centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage
Dual-zone climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation
3.0L DOHC 215-HP 24-valve I6 engine w/double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

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604-585-XXXX

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604-585-1831

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$6,980

+ taxes & licensing>

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2006 BMW 3 Series