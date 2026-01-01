$6,980+ taxes & licensing
2006 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn AWD 325xi
2006 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn AWD 325xi
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$6,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,069 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 BMW 325xi AWD Super Clean, No Accidents!
Only 171,069 KM All-Wheel Drive Luxury!
Features:
Automatic transmission
BMW xDrive AWD great in all weather
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Tilt steering
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Leather interior
Power sunroof
5-passenger seating
Factory alloy wheels
Highlights:
Very, very clean inside & out
No accidents well cared for
Smooth, reliable & fun to drive
Luxury + performance at an affordable price!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $450
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-585-1831