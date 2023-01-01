Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

159,177 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Man GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Man GX

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,177KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9979517
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF2B1902988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,177 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

