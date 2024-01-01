Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

180,777 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 180KMS*CERTIFIED

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 180KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1714006070
  2. 1714006073
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,777KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1UFXD1769898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,777 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Mazda MAZDA3