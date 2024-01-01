$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,234 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr is a great option for families and adventurers alike. With its spacious interior and powerful 6-cylinder engine, you'll be able to comfortably haul your crew and gear wherever you go. This white Explorer boasts a sleek exterior and a well-maintained interior. It has a total of 158,234 km on the odometer, showcasing its reliability and road-tested endurance.
With a bevy of features, you'll feel safe and comfortable behind the wheel. The Explorer is equipped with all the essential safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The 4-wheel drive system will give you confidence in all weather conditions.
Step inside and experience the luxurious features this Explorer offers. Sink into the heated leather seats and enjoy the premium sound system. With its spacious interior and a comfortable ride, this Explorer is ready to take you on your next adventure.
Here are 5 features that are sure to grab your attention:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy mountain pass or a muddy back road.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of leather seats, heated for added warmth on those chilly mornings.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Stay safe and secure with the Blind Spot Monitor, helping you change lanes with confidence.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear audio with the premium sound system.
- Power Everything: Convenience is key! This Explorer features power door locks, power mirrors, and power windows.
This 2014 Ford Explorer is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Visit us today for a test drive.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
