<p>This 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr is a great option for families and adventurers alike. With its spacious interior and powerful 6-cylinder engine, youll be able to comfortably haul your crew and gear wherever you go. This white Explorer boasts a sleek exterior and a well-maintained interior. It has a total of 158,234 km on the odometer, showcasing its reliability and road-tested endurance.</p><p>With a bevy of features, youll feel safe and comfortable behind the wheel. The Explorer is equipped with all the essential safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The 4-wheel drive system will give you confidence in all weather conditions.</p><p>Step inside and experience the luxurious features this Explorer offers. Sink into the heated leather seats and enjoy the premium sound system. With its spacious interior and a comfortable ride, this Explorer is ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that are sure to grab your attention:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy mountain pass or a muddy back road.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and luxury of leather seats, heated for added warmth on those chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Stay safe and secure with the Blind Spot Monitor, helping you change lanes with confidence.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear audio with the premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Convenience is key! This Explorer features power door locks, power mirrors, and power windows.</li></ul><p>This 2014 Ford Explorer is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Visit us today for a test drive.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Ford Explorer

158,234 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
158,234KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GT7EGA24174

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,234 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

