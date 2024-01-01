Menu
LOCAL ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENT DECLARATIONS. LOADED RUBICON WITH ALL OPTIONS. GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY, FULLY INSPECTED W/BCAA MEMBERSHIP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community Dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectular condition Rubicon Unlimited with Automatic Transmission, 4x4, Heated Leather and all of the Power Options.

This is a Local One owner Jeep with NO accident declarations and a clean Carfax. The vehicle was fully inspected at Jim Pattison Jeep in North Surrey and we know that apart from having a full pass on everything, the Tires are 95% New, the front and rear brakes are brand new and fully serviced the calipers, the Oil has been changed, the Radiator has been replaced and Coolant fluid is brand new and the thermostat has been replaced and replaced with new coolant, the front differential has been fully serviced with new fluid. We have also completely detailed the vehicle for your safety and enjoyment.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

2015 Jeep Wrangler

96,000 KM

Details Description

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON UNLIMITED, 4WD, LOADED, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA

2015 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON UNLIMITED, 4WD, LOADED, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWFGXFL676637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SUR-26991
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENT DECLARATIONS. LOADED RUBICON WITH ALL OPTIONS. GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY, FULLY INSPECTED W/BCAA MEMBERSHIP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your community Dealership of "YES". We are featuring a spectular condition Rubicon Unlimited with Automatic Transmission, 4x4, Heated Leather and all of the Power Options.

This is a Local One owner Jeep with NO accident declarations and a clean Carfax. The vehicle was fully inspected at Jim Pattison Jeep in North Surrey and we know that apart from having a full pass on everything, the Tires are 95% New, the front and rear brakes are brand new and fully serviced the calipers, the Oil has been changed, the Radiator has been replaced and Coolant fluid is brand new and the thermostat has been replaced and replaced with new coolant, the front differential has been fully serviced with new fluid. We have also completely detailed the vehicle for your safety and enjoyment.

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2015 Jeep Wrangler