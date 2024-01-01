Menu
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! Navigation! The 2015 Nissan XTERRA PRO-4X offers rugged performance and versatility for off-road enthusiasts. Equipped with a potent 4.0-liter V6 engine producing 261 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque, it delivers ample power for any terrain. Its advanced off-road capability is bolstered by features like electronic locking rear differential, Bilstein off-road shocks, skid plates, and hill descent control. The PRO-4X trim boasts distinctive exterior styling cues, including roof-mounted off-road lights and aggressive body cladding. Inside, it offers a comfortable and functional cabin with supportive seats, ample cargo space, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Safety features include antilock brakes, stability control, and optional rearview camera. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2015 Nissan Xterra

105,868 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X AWD at

2015 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X AWD at

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,868KM
Used
VIN 5N1AN0NWXFN659214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 105,868 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2015 Nissan Xterra