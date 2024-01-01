$10,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Nissan Xterra
S
2011 Nissan Xterra
S
Location
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-935-4676
$10,966
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AN0NW6BC512670
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales
2022 GMC Terrain SLT 28,062 KM $33,972 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 12,173 KM $29,967 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Equinox RS 20,343 KM $34,968 + tax & lic
Email Bow Tie Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
Call Dealer
613-935-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,966
+ taxes & licensing
Bow Tie Auto Sales
613-935-4676
2011 Nissan Xterra