$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
144,932KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCR2BG3GH632648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Black 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 240hp 9-Speed Automatic 4WD
Awards:
* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* More passenger and cargo space than most competitors; above-average capabilities off road and in bad weather conditions; comfortable passenger cabin; available third-row seating; advanced technology. Source: Edmunds
Awards:
* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* More passenger and cargo space than most competitors; above-average capabilities off road and in bad weather conditions; comfortable passenger cabin; available third-row seating; advanced technology. Source: Edmunds
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2020 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate 64,010 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i Gran Coupe 0 $32,991 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 57,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2016 Land Rover Discovery