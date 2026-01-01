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Recent Arrival! 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Black 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 240hp 9-Speed Automatic 4WD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * More passenger and cargo space than most competitors; above-average capabilities off road and in bad weather conditions; comfortable passenger cabin; available third-row seating; advanced technology. Source: Edmunds

2016 Land Rover Discovery

144,932 KM

Details Description

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2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

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14117134

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,932KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCR2BG3GH632648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Black 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 240hp 9-Speed Automatic 4WD


Awards:
* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards


Reviews:
* More passenger and cargo space than most competitors; above-average capabilities off road and in bad weather conditions; comfortable passenger cabin; available third-row seating; advanced technology. Source: Edmunds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$CALL

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2016 Land Rover Discovery