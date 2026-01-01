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Recent Arrival! 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Blue 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo 7-Speed Automatic AWD

2023 BMW X1

14,750 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 BMW X1

xDrive28i

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14189603

2023 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBX73EF07P5Y03883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4678
  • Mileage 14,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Blue 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo 7-Speed Automatic AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2023 BMW X1