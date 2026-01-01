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2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
14,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBX73EF07P5Y03883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4678
- Mileage 14,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Blue 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower Turbo 7-Speed Automatic AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
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604-538-XXXX(click to show)
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2023 BMW X1