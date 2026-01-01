$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 63 AMGÂ
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 63 AMGÂ
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBB7HB8BA667408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 63 AMGÂ Black AMGÂ 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ
AMGÂ 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V, 4MATICÂ, Leather.
Reviews:
* Wide range of engines including diesel and hybrid; comfortable seating; high-quality interior materials and construction. Source: Edmunds
* The 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class competes with vehicles like the BMW X5 and Lexus RX 350. If either of those is on your shopping list, youâll likely be right at home behind the wheel of the luxurious M-Class, which delivers much of the handling capability of the BMW with the comfort of its Lexus rival. Source: KBB.com
AMGÂ 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V, 4MATICÂ, Leather.
Reviews:
* Wide range of engines including diesel and hybrid; comfortable seating; high-quality interior materials and construction. Source: Edmunds
* The 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class competes with vehicles like the BMW X5 and Lexus RX 350. If either of those is on your shopping list, youâll likely be right at home behind the wheel of the luxurious M-Class, which delivers much of the handling capability of the BMW with the comfort of its Lexus rival. Source: KBB.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML 63 AMGÂ 108,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i 14,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 177,557 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class