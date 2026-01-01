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Recent Arrival! 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 63 AMGÂ Black AMGÂ 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ<br><br>AMGÂ 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V, 4MATICÂ, Leather.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Wide range of engines including diesel and hybrid; comfortable seating; high-quality interior materials and construction. Source: Edmunds<br> * The 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class competes with vehicles like the BMW X5 and Lexus RX 350. If either of those is on your shopping list, youâll likely be right at home behind the wheel of the luxurious M-Class, which delivers much of the handling capability of the BMW with the comfort of its Lexus rival. Source: KBB.com

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

108,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 63 AMGÂ

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14189606

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 63 AMGÂ

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGBB7HB8BA667408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 63 AMGÂ Black AMGÂ 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ

AMGÂ 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V, 4MATICÂ, Leather.


Reviews:
* Wide range of engines including diesel and hybrid; comfortable seating; high-quality interior materials and construction. Source: Edmunds
* The 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class competes with vehicles like the BMW X5 and Lexus RX 350. If either of those is on your shopping list, youâll likely be right at home behind the wheel of the luxurious M-Class, which delivers much of the handling capability of the BMW with the comfort of its Lexus rival. Source: KBB.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$CALL

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class