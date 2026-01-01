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The 2016 Scion iM CVT is a practical hatchback powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission for smooth and efficient driving. It offers front-wheel drive, sporty styling, and a well-tuned suspension. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, USB input, voice recognition, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety equipment includes eight airbags, a rearview camera, stability control, traction control, ABS, and brake assist. The spacious interior provides comfortable seating and versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2016 Scion iM

81,623 KM

Details Description

$15,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Scion iM

CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14305277

2016 Scion iM

CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$15,788

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,623KM
VIN JTNKARJE2GJ503713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA03713
  • Mileage 81,623 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Scion iM CVT is a practical hatchback powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission for smooth and efficient driving. It offers front-wheel drive, sporty styling, and a well-tuned suspension. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, USB input, voice recognition, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety equipment includes eight airbags, a rearview camera, stability control, traction control, ABS, and brake assist. The spacious interior provides comfortable seating and versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$15,788

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Scion iM