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The 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design is a stylish compact luxury SUV powered by a 248-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-litre engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The sporty R-Design trim adds unique exterior accents, larger alloy wheels, and a distinctive interior with leather and Nubuck upholstery. Features include a panoramic sunroof, power front seats, dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety highlights include Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping aid, collision mitigation, and multiple airbags for excellent occupant protection. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2020 Volvo XC40

26,603 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design

Watch This Vehicle
14305280

2020 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,603KM
VIN YV4162UM1L2348228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Lthr/Nubuck Textile Comfort Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA48228
  • Mileage 26,603 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design is a stylish compact luxury SUV powered by a 248-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-litre engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The sporty R-Design trim adds unique exterior accents, larger alloy wheels, and a distinctive interior with leather and Nubuck upholstery. Features include a panoramic sunroof, power front seats, dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety highlights include Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping aid, collision mitigation, and multiple airbags for excellent occupant protection. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2020 Volvo XC40