$20,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring
2016 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
94,184KM
VIN JF2SJHXC8GH424396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2016 Subaru Forester