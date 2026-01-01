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Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2016 Subaru Forester

94,184 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14115724

2016 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Touring

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 14115724
  2. 14115724
  3. 14115724
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,184KM
VIN JF2SJHXC8GH424396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2016 Subaru Forester