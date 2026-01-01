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Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2017 Honda CR-V

197,060 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14124430

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 14124430
  2. 14124430
  3. 14124430
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
197,060KM
VIN 2HKRW2H85HH114649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 197,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2017 Honda CR-V