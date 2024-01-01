Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Local, accident free, very low kms, Premium, 3.0L turbo V6, 7 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated front seats, navigation, moonroof, Bose audio, bluetooth, backup camera, rain sensing wipers, climate control, LED h/lights, fog lamps, anti theft, 19 aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy everyday. </p><p>Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  Youll be glad you did.  </p><p>Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others cant. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.</p>

2017 Infiniti Q60

20,695 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Infiniti Q60

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM, PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q60

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KM, PREMIUM

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1EV7EL8HM554316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA2415
  • Mileage 20,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, very low km's, Premium, 3.0L turbo V6, 7 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated front seats, navigation, moonroof, Bose audio, bluetooth, backup camera, rain sensing wipers, climate control, LED h/lights, fog lamps, anti theft, 19" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy everyday. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 96,712 KM $21,395 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe LOCAL, Luxury for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe LOCAL, Luxury 84,060 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LOCAL, LOW KM, XLT 4WD Crew 5.5' Box for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Ford F-150 LOCAL, LOW KM, XLT 4WD Crew 5.5' Box 81,860 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q60