AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA AND MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE!

2017 Kia Soul

36,728 KM

$17,880

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO EX

2017 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO EX

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

36,728KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A58H7484210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 223814C
  • Mileage 36,728 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA AND MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-XXXX

604-536-3644

$17,880

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

2017 Kia Soul