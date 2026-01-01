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2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
177,557KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREVXHW604466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,557 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Gray 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD, Cloth.
Awards:
* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000
Reviews:
* Generous cargo space; corners with confidence while remaining comfortable; advanced safety features are now standard on all models; feature-rich and easy-to-use infotainment systems. Source: Edmunds
AWD, Cloth.
Awards:
* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000
Reviews:
* Generous cargo space; corners with confidence while remaining comfortable; advanced safety features are now standard on all models; feature-rich and easy-to-use infotainment systems. Source: Edmunds
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2017 Toyota RAV4