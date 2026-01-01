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Recent Arrival! 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Gray 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD, Cloth.<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Generous cargo space; corners with confidence while remaining comfortable; advanced safety features are now standard on all models; feature-rich and easy-to-use infotainment systems. Source: Edmunds

2017 Toyota RAV4

177,557 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE

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14189597

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
177,557KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREVXHW604466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE Gray 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD, Cloth.


Awards:
* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000


Reviews:
* Generous cargo space; corners with confidence while remaining comfortable; advanced safety features are now standard on all models; feature-rich and easy-to-use infotainment systems. Source: Edmunds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE 177,557 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$CALL

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2017 Toyota RAV4