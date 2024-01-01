$24,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4X4
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 81,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived---One Owner, Local BC Vehicle, No Accidents---2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4, 6Spd Manual Transmission--Equipped with 16 x7 Spoke Style Wheels, Command-Trac part-time shift-on-the fly 4x4 system, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Cruise Control, Trailer Sway Control, Black Sunrider Soft Top....and many more features---Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge ($495), PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297
