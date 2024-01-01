Menu
Just Arrived---One Owner, Local BC Vehicle, No Accidents---2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4, 6Spd Manual Transmission--Equipped with 16 x7 Spoke Style Wheels, Command-Trac part-time shift-on-the fly 4x4 system, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Cruise Control, Trailer Sway Control, Black Sunrider Soft Top....and many more features---Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge ($495), PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

81,179 KM

Sport 4X4

Sport 4X4

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

VIN 1C4AJWAG4JL801529

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 81,179 KM

Just Arrived---One Owner, Local BC Vehicle, No Accidents---2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4, 6Spd Manual Transmission--Equipped with 16 x7 Spoke Style Wheels, Command-Trac part-time shift-on-the fly 4x4 system, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Cruise Control, Trailer Sway Control, Black Sunrider Soft Top....and many more features---Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge ($495), PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Security System
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Inside Hood Release

Traction Control
Stability Control

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Premium Audio
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Remote Fuel Cover Release

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

