2019 BMW 5 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 2 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10454853

10454853 Stock #: E19-562

E19-562 VIN: WBAJB1C56KG623562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,253 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.