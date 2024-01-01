Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

73,504 KM

Details

$27,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Location

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

604-503-2886

  1. 10851102
  2. 10851102
  3. 10851102
  4. 10851102
  5. 10851102
  6. 10851102
  7. 10851102
  8. 10851102
  9. 10851102
  10. 10851102
Contact Seller

$27,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,504KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZD5ST3NF142730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,504 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT Fastback for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 60,112 KM $51,889 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Auto 0 KM $49,889 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Prius Prime Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Prius Prime Auto 4,019 KM $44,889 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

Call Dealer

604-503-XXXX

(click to show)

604-503-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,889

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

604-503-2886

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Malibu