2022 Chrysler 300

66,420 KM

$42,889

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chrysler 300

300S RWD

2022 Chrysler 300

300S RWD

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

604-503-2886

$42,889

+ taxes & licensing

66,420KM
Used
VIN 2C3CCABG7NH127131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,420 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

604-503-2886

$42,889

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

604-503-2886

2022 Chrysler 300