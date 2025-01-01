Menu
Discover the perfect balance of efficiency and comfort with this 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Finished in Modern Steel Metallic, this stylish and eco-friendly sedan has only 43,500 km on the odometer, offering a nearly new driving experience. Powered by a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle engine paired with an electric motor, the Clarity delivers an impressive all-electric range of up to 76 km, with seamless hybrid switching for longer journeys. Its aerodynamic design, LED lighting, and sleek body lines enhance both efficiency and curb appeal. Inside, youll find a spacious and tech-forward cabin featuring premium materials, a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and a dual-zone climate control system. Hondas renowned safety suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking, ensuring confidence on the road. With its advanced plug-in hybrid technology and low mileage, this 2019 Honda Clarity is the ideal choice for drivers seeking sustainability without compromise.

2019 Honda Clarity

42,910 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid Sedan

12174316

2019 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid Sedan

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,910KM
VIN JHMZC5F1XKC800266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # US665554
  • Mileage 42,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect balance of efficiency and comfort with this 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Finished in Modern Steel Metallic, this stylish and eco-friendly sedan has only 43,500 km on the odometer, offering a nearly new driving experience.

Powered by a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle engine paired with an electric motor, the Clarity delivers an impressive all-electric range of up to 76 km, with seamless hybrid switching for longer journeys. Its aerodynamic design, LED lighting, and sleek body lines enhance both efficiency and curb appeal.

Inside, you'll find a spacious and tech-forward cabin featuring premium materials, a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and a dual-zone climate control system. Hondas renowned safety suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking, ensuring confidence on the road.

With its advanced plug-in hybrid technology and low mileage, this 2019 Honda Clarity is the ideal choice for drivers seeking sustainability without compromise. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-XXXX

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Honda Clarity