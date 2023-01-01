Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

30,515 KM

Details

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate FWD - Head-Up Display

2019 Hyundai KONA

Electric Ultimate FWD - Head-Up Display

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9558187
  • Stock #: N108140A
  • VIN: KM8K33AG7KU020329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N108140A
  • Mileage 30,515 KM

Vehicle Description

If the rest of the FEVs fall short, than try this KONA for its amazing SUV potential with an FEV drivetrain. This 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is for sale today.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads, but this fully electric KONA took it a step further with a gas free drivetrain. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels runs along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features.This low mileage SUV has just 30,515 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64 .0 kWh battery engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Kona Electric's trim level is Ultimate FWD. This KONA Electric Ultimate has all the best gear with a power sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, head-up display, 8 inch touchscreen navigation, Infinity premium audio, wireless charging, LED lighting with active cornering headlamps, automatic highbeams, and rain sensing wipers. Other premium features include BlueLink smartphone integration with remote capability, heated leather multi function steering wheel, proximity key and push button start, a 7 inch vehicle information display, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and automatic climate control this sweet hatch feels like a normal car that you just plug in instead of fuel up. The infotainment system is complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux inputs while driver assistance needs are met by lane keep assist, forward collision mitigation, driver attention warning, blind spot warning, front and rear parking sensors, and lane change assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
BlueLink
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

