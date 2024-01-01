$28,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
70,791KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTACCXK8395988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RG162405A
- Mileage 70,791 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
