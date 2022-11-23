$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Sequoia
SR5 - Leather Seats - Sunroof
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
65,794KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9334558
- Stock #: 18570
- VIN: 5TDBY5G12KS172933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,794 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota Sequoia lets you explore more roads than you ever thought was possible with pure power, strength, and versatility. It's built to last with a sturdy frame and excellent on and off-road capabilities thanks to its advanced 4x4 system. The interior is equally as impressive with seating for your closest friends and family, with premium materials throughout its cavernous cabin. The Sequoia also has in-vehicle technology that helps to keep everyone connected and entertained no matter how long or short the road trip may be.This SUV has 65,794 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sequoia's trim level is SR5. This Sequoia commands your attention with premium leather heated seats, LED running lights, stylish aluminum wheels, a striking front grille and a 6.1 inch color touchscreen that features SiriusXM, wireless streaming audio and 8 powerful speakers. Additional features include a power sunroof, tri-zone climate control, split folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, a power drivers seat and a leather wrapped steering wheel. This Sequoia also comes with Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane keep assist with lane departure warning, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot detection plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Forward Collision Warning
Streaming Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
