2019 Volvo S60
LOCAL, S60 T6 MOMENTUM
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Used
VIN 7JRA22TK8KG001187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2429
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Local
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Turbo/Supercharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
