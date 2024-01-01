Menu
The 2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission offers a plethora of appealing features: box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 1rem; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; Powerful Engine: The 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivers robust performance, providing ample power and torque for towing and acceleration needs. --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; display: inline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances traction and stability, making it suitable for various road conditions, including inclement weather and off-road adventures. --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; display: inline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; Smooth Transmission: The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient gear shifts, contributing to a comfortable driving experience. --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; display: inline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; Spacious Interior: The Durango R/T offers generous interior space with seating for up to seven passengers, making it ideal for families or those who frequently transport passengers. --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; display: inline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; Luxurious Features: The R/T trim level includes upscale amenities such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and premium audio system, enhancing comfort and convenience. --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; display: inline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; Advanced Technology: Its equipped with modern tech features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced driver-assistance systems for enhanced safety. --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; display: inline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; Towing Capability: With its powerful engine and robust build, the Durango R/T AWD is capable of towing trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles, making it a versatile choice for outdoor enthusiasts. --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; display: inline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; Aggressive Styling: The Durango R/T features bold exterior styling cues, including a distinctive grille design, sporty wheels, and other aesthetic enhancements that give it a commanding presence on the road. --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; list-style-position: inside;><p style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; display: inline;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; Solid Build Quality: Dodge vehicles are known for their durability and ruggedness, and the Durango is no exception. Its built to withstand demanding usage and provides a sense of reliability to its owners.

Overall, the 2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission combines power, versatility, and comfort, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a capable and stylish SUV.

2021 Dodge Durango

72,450 KM

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango

R/T

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

72,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT9MC885215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 72,450 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission offers a plethora of appealing features:

  1. Powerful Engine: The 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivers robust performance, providing ample power and torque for towing and acceleration needs.

  2. All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances traction and stability, making it suitable for various road conditions, including inclement weather and off-road adventures.

  3. Smooth Transmission: The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient gear shifts, contributing to a comfortable driving experience.

  4. Spacious Interior: The Durango R/T offers generous interior space with seating for up to seven passengers, making it ideal for families or those who frequently transport passengers.

  5. Luxurious Features: The R/T trim level includes upscale amenities such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and premium audio system, enhancing comfort and convenience.

  6. Advanced Technology: It's equipped with modern tech features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced driver-assistance systems for enhanced safety.

  7. Towing Capability: With its powerful engine and robust build, the Durango R/T AWD is capable of towing trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles, making it a versatile choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

  8. Aggressive Styling: The Durango R/T features bold exterior styling cues, including a distinctive grille design, sporty wheels, and other aesthetic enhancements that give it a commanding presence on the road.

  9. Solid Build Quality: Dodge vehicles are known for their durability and ruggedness, and the Durango is no exception. It's built to withstand demanding usage and provides a sense of reliability to its owners.

  10. Overall, the 2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission combines power, versatility, and comfort, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a capable and stylish SUV.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2021 Dodge Durango