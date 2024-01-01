$44,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 72,450 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission offers a plethora of appealing features:
Powerful Engine: The 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivers robust performance, providing ample power and torque for towing and acceleration needs.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): The AWD system enhances traction and stability, making it suitable for various road conditions, including inclement weather and off-road adventures.
Smooth Transmission: The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient gear shifts, contributing to a comfortable driving experience.
Spacious Interior: The Durango R/T offers generous interior space with seating for up to seven passengers, making it ideal for families or those who frequently transport passengers.
Luxurious Features: The R/T trim level includes upscale amenities such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and premium audio system, enhancing comfort and convenience.
Advanced Technology: It's equipped with modern tech features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced driver-assistance systems for enhanced safety.
Towing Capability: With its powerful engine and robust build, the Durango R/T AWD is capable of towing trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles, making it a versatile choice for outdoor enthusiasts.
Aggressive Styling: The Durango R/T features bold exterior styling cues, including a distinctive grille design, sporty wheels, and other aesthetic enhancements that give it a commanding presence on the road.
Solid Build Quality: Dodge vehicles are known for their durability and ruggedness, and the Durango is no exception. It's built to withstand demanding usage and provides a sense of reliability to its owners.
- Overall, the 2021 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission combines power, versatility, and comfort, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a capable and stylish SUV.
Vehicle Features
604-496-5123