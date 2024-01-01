$42,889+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Acura TLX
Tech SH-AWD Sedan
2021 Acura TLX
Tech SH-AWD Sedan
Location
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7
604-503-2886
$42,889
+ taxes & licensing
75,687KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 19UUB6F48MA800958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,687 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
2021 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 60,112 KM $51,889 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Auto 0 KM $49,889 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Prius Prime Auto 4,019 KM $44,889 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7
Call Dealer
604-503-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,889
+ taxes & licensing
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
604-503-2886
2021 Acura TLX