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The 2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro delivers luxury, performance, and versatility in one refined SUV. Its turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine with mild hybrid technology provides smooth, confident acceleration, while legendary quattro all-wheel drive enhances traction in all conditions. Inside, enjoy premium leather seating, heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, and a digital Audi Virtual Cockpit. The MMI Touch Response infotainment system includes navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. Advanced safety features such as blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a power tailgate complete this sophisticated package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2021 Audi Q7

58,797 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
14462803

2021 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,797KM
VIN WA1MXAF79MD019954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barrique Brown Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA19954
  • Mileage 58,797 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro delivers luxury, performance, and versatility in one refined SUV. Its turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine with mild hybrid technology provides smooth, confident acceleration, while legendary quattro all-wheel drive enhances traction in all conditions. Inside, enjoy premium leather seating, heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, and a digital Audi Virtual Cockpit. The MMI Touch Response infotainment system includes navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. Advanced safety features such as blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and a power tailgate complete this sophisticated package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$38,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Audi Q7