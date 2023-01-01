$48,995+ tax & licensing
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
GT
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
26,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10075833
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF8M5104657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 26,651 KM
Vehicle Description
- Engine: 5.0L, Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI), 460HP
- Transmission: 6spd Manual w/OD
- Local, no accidents, service records
- Fuel economy: 15.75L/100km city, 9.9L/100km hwy
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Warranty
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
