2021 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 6 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10075833

10075833 VIN: 1FA6P8CF8M5104657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 26,651 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Warranty Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key

