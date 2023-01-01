Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

26,651 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

26,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075833
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF8M5104657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 26,651 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Engine: 5.0L, Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI), 460HP
  • Transmission: 6spd Manual w/OD
  • Local, no accidents, service records
  • Fuel economy: 15.75L/100km city, 9.9L/100km hwy

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

