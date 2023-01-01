2021 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 1 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10454838

10454838 Stock #: E21-602

E21-602 VIN: KM8J3CA46MU325602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,192 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.