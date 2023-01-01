$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-503-2886
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara Unlimited 4X4
Location
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7
604-503-2886
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10454835
- Stock #: E21-272
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN1MW689272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,265 KM
Vehicle Description
CUSTOMIZED BLACK AND RED LEATHERWHEEL AND LIFT PACKAGE $3995DOC $995 Huge Selection Of Quality Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's Buy With Confidence - Great Prices, Warranty, Carfax, fully serviced vehicles Get finance at really low rates We have live auctions to get you best value on your trade ! UP TO $15000 Cash Back Available ! Make no payments till 2024 ! Free services for 3 months ! Free Car wash for 3 months ! Fully Sanitized vehicles for your safety!No Credit ! Bad Credit ! New Credit ! No Problem !WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !some restrictions may apply ! Zero money down Approvals o.a.c.... Are you paying high % interest rate. AND Not happy with the vehicle you drive THEN Get the vehicle you want to drive AT Payment you can afford !! Call Skyline Auto Group for more information 604-503-2886(AUTO) We can help you get pre approved today !! We welcome all Trades call us now for more details.. Apply online to get pre-approved today !!Dealer #: 31248
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.