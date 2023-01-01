Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

77,265 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.

604-503-2886

Sahara Unlimited 4X4

Sahara Unlimited 4X4

Location

7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

77,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10454835
  • Stock #: E21-272
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN1MW689272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,265 KM

Vehicle Description

CUSTOMIZED BLACK AND RED LEATHERWHEEL AND LIFT PACKAGE $3995DOC $995 Huge Selection Of Quality Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's Buy With Confidence - Great Prices, Warranty, Carfax, fully serviced vehicles Get finance at really low rates We have live auctions to get you best value on your trade ! UP TO $15000 Cash Back Available ! Make no payments till 2024 ! Free services for 3 months ! Free Car wash for 3 months ! Fully Sanitized vehicles for your safety!No Credit ! Bad Credit ! New Credit ! No Problem !WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED !some restrictions may apply ! Zero money down Approvals o.a.c.... Are you paying high % interest rate. AND Not happy with the vehicle you drive THEN Get the vehicle you want to drive AT Payment you can afford !! Call Skyline Auto Group for more information 604-503-2886(AUTO) We can help you get pre approved today !! We welcome all Trades call us now for more details.. Apply online to get pre-approved today !!Dealer #: 31248

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7

