2021 Mazda MAZDA3

$37,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 6 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10007736

10007736 Stock #: LC1657

LC1657 VIN: JM1BPBMY9M1342059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,669 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.