$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
604-503-2886
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7
604-503-2886
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
65,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10454856
- Stock #: E21-393
- VIN: W1KWF8EB4MR650801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,300 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7