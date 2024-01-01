$58,989+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$58,989
+ taxes & licensing
38,760KM
Used
VIN WZ1DB0C08MW045103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Turbulence Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # T10156
- Mileage 38,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
2021 Toyota Supra