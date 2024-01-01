Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2021 Toyota Supra

38,760 KM

Details Description

$58,989

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0

2021 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$58,989

+ taxes & licensing

38,760KM
Used
VIN WZ1DB0C08MW045103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Turbulence Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T10156
  • Mileage 38,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

2021 Toyota Supra