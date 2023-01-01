$49,889+ tax & licensing
$49,889
+ taxes & licensing
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
604-503-2886
2022 Chrysler 300
2022 Chrysler 300
300 Touring L AWD
Location
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7
604-503-2886
$49,889
+ taxes & licensing
17,372KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10454844
- Stock #: E22-903
- VIN: 2C3CCASG7NH262903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,372 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Skyline Auto Group Ltd.
7237 King George Blvd., Surrey, BC V3W 5A7