Marvel at the fusion of innovation and elegance that is waiting for you behind the wheel..

Introducing the 2022 Hyundai Elantra HEV Ultimate..
This sedan is more than just a vehicle; its an experience.. Fresh from the factory, this car is untouched by mileage and ready for the open road.

This Hyundai Elantra is a symphony of style and technology, with a stunning Alloy Wheels that give it a commanding presence on the road..
Inside, youre greeted with a passenger vanity mirror and illuminated entry, setting the stage for a luxurious ride ahead.. The heated front seats and heated steering wheel complement each other, providing the utmost comfort during those chillier drives.

This car is not just about comfort, its about convenience..
The remote keyless entry, automatic temperature control, power windows, and a 1-touch up and down feature mean less hassle and more enjoyment.. The trip computer and compass will guide you on every trip, ensuring you never lose your way.

When it comes to safety, the Elantra leaves no stone unturned..
With features such as Panic Alarm, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Electronic Stability, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, and Dual Front Impact Airbags, you can drive with peace of mind.. The cars high-beam headlights and exterior parking camera rear offer an extra layer of safety, ensuring clear visibility at all times.

But whats an elegant ride without a little fun? The Elantra doesnt disappoint..
With a turn-by-turn navigation system, you can explore new routes with confidence.. Plus, the configurable options give a personal touch, making this vehicle truly yours.

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

2022 Hyundai Elantra

36,539 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Ultimate Sunroof | Leather | Accident Free

2022 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Ultimate Sunroof | Leather | Accident Free

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,539KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AJ8NU029058

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,539 KM

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer
Compass

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-XXXX

778-726-0815

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2022 Hyundai Elantra