$33,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
HEV Ultimate Sunroof | Leather | Accident Free
2022 Hyundai Elantra
HEV Ultimate Sunroof | Leather | Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,539 KM
Vehicle Description
"Marvel at the fusion of innovation and elegance that is waiting for you behind the wheel..
Introducing the 2022 Hyundai Elantra HEV Ultimate..
This sedan is more than just a vehicle; it's an experience.. Fresh from the factory, this car is untouched by mileage and ready for the open road.
This Hyundai Elantra is a symphony of style and technology, with a stunning Alloy Wheels that give it a commanding presence on the road..
Inside, you're greeted with a passenger vanity mirror and illuminated entry, setting the stage for a luxurious ride ahead.. The heated front seats and heated steering wheel complement each other, providing the utmost comfort during those chillier drives.
This car is not just about comfort, it's about convenience..
The remote keyless entry, automatic temperature control, power windows, and a 1-touch up and down feature mean less hassle and more enjoyment.. The trip computer and compass will guide you on every trip, ensuring you never lose your way.
When it comes to safety, the Elantra leaves no stone unturned..
With features such as Panic Alarm, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Electronic Stability, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, and Dual Front Impact Airbags, you can drive with peace of mind.. The car's high-beam headlights and exterior parking camera rear offer an extra layer of safety, ensuring clear visibility at all times.
But what's an elegant ride without a little fun? The Elantra doesn't disappoint..
With a turn-by-turn navigation system, you can explore new routes with confidence.. Plus, the configurable options give a personal touch, making this vehicle truly yours.
At Langley Chrysler, we believe in not just loving your car but loving the process of buying it as well..
We offer a seamless, stress-free buying experience that will leave you as satisfied with the process as you are with your new car.. Remember, a Hyundai Elantra isn't just a carits a lifestyle.
So, why wait to live the Elantra life? Come down to Langley Chrysler today and drive away in your brand new 2022 Hyundai Elantra HEV Ultimate..
It's not just a car, it's a statement."
The Elantra life is waiting for you.. Make it yours today! Don't just love your car, love buying it.
That's the Langley Chrysler way.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
