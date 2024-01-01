Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

- $2199 + HST and Licensing 

Ask about our other cars for sale!

We take trade ins!


The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

261,892 KM

$2,199

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

Base

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Base

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

$2,199

+ taxes & licensing

261,892KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE5DH255036

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22359
  • Mileage 261,892 KM

2013 Hyundai Elantra
- $2199 + HST and Licensing


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!




The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532

$2,199

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

2013 Hyundai Elantra