2022 Toyota Corolla
L - LED Lights - Apple CarPlay
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
66,149KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBEXNP341875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,149 KM
Vehicle Description
Fun, smart, and packed with value, this 2022 Corolla helps you get more from the road of life. This 2022 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.
Built to bring you to the moments that matter most, this Toyota Corolla offers amazing fuel efficiency, modern safety features and fantastic handling. With plenty of the latest technology and driver assistance, this Corolla makes those moments safer than ever. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 66,149 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is L. This energetic Corolla L comes with sleek Bi-LED headlights, an easy to use 7 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a handy rear view camera. Additional features include remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, LED taillights, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Toyota Safety Sense
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Toyota Corolla