The 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness with the 2.4 L turbo engine delivers 260 hp and strong low-end torque for confident on-road and off-road performance. It builds on Subaru’s rugged design with increased ground clearance, all-terrain tyres, skid plates and reinforced exterior elements. Standard symmetrical all-wheel drive and a CVT support steady traction in demanding conditions. Inside, the cabin features durable water-resistant StarTex seating, practical storage and an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration. Subaru’s full EyeSight safety suite is included, and the Wilderness model offers a 3,500-lb towing capacity for added versatility. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Subaru Outback

30,884 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours

13182086

2.4L Wilderness Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Used
30,884KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD9P3214048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA14048
  • Mileage 30,884 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

