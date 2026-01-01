$37,488+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT w/Turbo AWD
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT w/Turbo AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$37,488
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ZIRCON SAND METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black W/Camel Stitching, Leather Trimmed Upholster
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA55329
- Mileage 51,136 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo AWD delivers an engaging blend of performance, luxury, and capability. Its turbocharged 2.5-litre engine provides strong acceleration, while Mazda's i-Activ AWD system enhances confidence in all weather conditions. Premium features include leather-trimmed seating, a panoramic moonroof, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a Bose premium audio system. The large infotainment display supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Advanced safety technologies include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and a 360-degree camera. Stylish exterior design, premium materials, and generous cargo space complete this refined crossover. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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