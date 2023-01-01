$6,999+ tax & licensing
2000 Toyota RAV4
4DR MANUAL 4WD
319,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10122066
- Stock #: ML6172
- VIN: JT3HP10V7Y7165282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 319,464 KM
Vehicle Description
$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4