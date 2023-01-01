Menu
2000 Toyota RAV4

319,464 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

4DR MANUAL 4WD

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

319,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10122066
  • Stock #: ML6172
  • VIN: JT3HP10V7Y7165282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 319,464 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

