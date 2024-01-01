$3,750+ tax & licensing
2004 Honda Civic
SE
2004 Honda Civic
SE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$3,750
+ taxes & licensing
224,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGEM22214L812225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
