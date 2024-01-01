Menu
<p>#3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2004 Honda Civic

224,000 KM

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

224,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGEM22214L812225

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

#3750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Steering

CD Player

Wheel Covers

