2005 Toyota 4Runner

<p>$11900 + $195 Doc. fee***F<span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #1d2228; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px;>ully Loaded, Leather, Sunroof, Timing Belt Replaced, New Tires***</span></p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

351,896KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBT17R450052177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ML6255
  • Mileage 351,896 KM

Vehicle Description

$11900 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, Leather, Sunroof, Timing Belt Replaced, New Tires***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

