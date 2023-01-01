$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Toyota 4Runner
Limited
2005 Toyota 4Runner
Limited
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
351,896KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBT17R450052177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ML6255
- Mileage 351,896 KM
Vehicle Description
$11900 + $195 Doc. fee***Fully Loaded, Leather, Sunroof, Timing Belt Replaced, New Tires***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
